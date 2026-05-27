Over-the-Rhine's Five Kitchen & Bar to close, reopen this fall as new concept

CINCINNATI — An Over-the-Rhine restaurant announced that it will be closing down this week, with plans to reopen this fall as a brand new concept.

Crown Restaurant Group's Five Kitchen & Bar, located at 1324 Vine Street, announced on social media that it will hold its last service Sunday, May 31.

"To our beloved Five guests — thank you for every dinner, cocktail, celebration, and late night shared with us over the past three years," owners Anthony Sitek and Haley Sitek wrote.

The Siteks also said it "isn't goodbye forever."

The couple said the location will reopen as a "brand-new elevated dining experience," but they did not give specifics about what type of cuisine will be served or what the atmosphere will be.

You can watch the Sitek's full announcement below:

In a video on social media, the Siteks said they're bringing something that has never been in Cincinnati before.

While the Vine Street restaurant is rebranded, the Siteks said the staff and crew from Five Kitchen & Bar will move to Crown Restaurant Group's other concepts throughout Cincinnati until the new restaurant opens in the fall.

This is the second time in Five's tenure that it has rebranded, but Haley Sitek said this upcoming change is more than a name change. In August 2025, Five Kitchen & Bar was born out of the original concept, Five on Vine. The change not only brought a new name, but a new menu with lower prices.

Crown Restaurant Group also owns several other restaurants throughout downtown Cincinnati, such as Rosie's Italian, Marigold, Losanti, Crown Republic Gastropub and Cantina.

The Siteks said they plan to drop hints and "Easter eggs" surrounding the new concept on social media. You can click here to follow along.