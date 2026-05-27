Bethel police chief remains on paid administrative leave as village conducts its own investigation

BETHEL, Ohio — Bethel Police Chief Chad Essert remains on paid administrative leave as the Village of Bethel conducts an investigation into allegations against him.

Essert was first placed on leave on May 8, according to a memo sent by Mayor Jay Noble. The memo said Essert would be on leave pending an investigation by the Clermont County Sheriff's Office, with Sgt. Don Fourth working as the acting police chief.

The Clermont County Sheriff's Office then released the investigation report into Essert May 15. The report included allegations of misconduct while in uniform.

The department confirmed its investigation was closed after releasing the report. Mike White, chief deputy with the department, said "no criminal act was found at this time."

WATCH: Village of Bethel Police Chief Chad Essert remains on paid leave as a village investigation into his conduct continues

Bethel police chief remains on leave as village investigates

After Clermont County confirmed its investigation into Essert was complete, Noble announced the Village of Bethel would begin its own investigation into the chief.

The most recent comment from Noble, posted on social media May 22, said Essert is using his accrued paid time off as the investigation continues.

At the village's first council meeting since Essert was placed on leave earlier this month, WCPO asked the mayor about the investigation.

Noble defended Essert’s work in the village over the last four years.

“You go back and look at this department four years ago — we got our money’s worth,” Noble said. “He’s a great guy. … I can’t really say anything else because I’m just as shocked as everybody else."