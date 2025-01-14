'It's been rough' | Newport businesses optimistic as Big Mac Bridge repairs reach latest milestone

NEWPORT, Ky. — Optimism began swelling among Newport businesses struggling to stay afloat as crews began to rebuild the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge Monday morning.

At the Newport Pizza Company, server Niki Lawson said business had dropped at least 10% since a fire damaged the southbound lanes of I-471, making traffic to cross the river nearly unbearable for many.

"It's been a bummer for everyone here in the city of Newport," Lawson said. "They're sitting in traffic for 45 minutes to an hour. They don't want to stop and get pizza. They just want to get out of the city, get home — and I don't blame them."

The restaurant was mostly empty when WCPO spoke with Lawson. She said the store's $11 pizza deal normally makes it the busiest day of the week with a full lunch rush and overloaded evening service.

"It's been rough," Lawson said.

Down Monmouth Street, the general manager of Dixie Chili and Deli said they've also seen a slow-down in sales since the fire.

Kurt Unterreiner said the loyalty of customers gathered over the store's 96-year history has kept them from fearing closure, but the impact was obvious.

"It slowed things down, of course," Unterreiner said.

Amador owner Nick Pesola cited the bridge's closure as the final nail in the coffin for his Cuban restaurant, in addition to higher construction and product costs, when announcing its closure Thursday.

"That was right at the worst time. Our sales were down 35% even more," Pesola said.

MAJOR MILESTONE: The first of seven steel girders is now in place on I-471 SB, kicking off reconstruction of the Big Mac Bridge approach damaged in a November 1 fire. @WCPO pic.twitter.com/uaRdEBnAi9 — Andrew Rowan (@andrewrowan128) January 13, 2025

Unterreiner and Lawson both expressed hope the installation of girders on the southbound lanes foretold a return to normalcy for both traffic and their bottom line.

Lawson just wanted the job to be completed.

"Let's get it done," she said. "Get it done."

According to ODOT officials, the southbound lanes are expected to reopen in March.

Lawson asked for people to continue to support them in the meantime to ensure they survive the wait.