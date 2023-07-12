3 restaurant concepts selected for new food hall at Newport on the Levee

NEWPORT, Ky. — Newport on the Levee is giving residents their first look at some of the restaurants moving into its new food hall.

Galley Group, a Pittsburgh-based food hall development and management company, selected its first three concepts for The Galley on the Levee after a call for chefs months ago. Los Tacos Hermanos, Four Mile Pig and Zaria Italian Street Eats will debut when the food hall opens in late 2023.

"We are excited to partner with these well-regarded chefs, who bring their knowledge of the community, as well as their experience in food halls to The Galley," Chad Ellingboe, CEO of Galley Group, said in a press release.

Los Tacos Hermanos comes from one of the creators behind Decibel Korean Fried Chicken and DOPE! Asian Street Fair. Map De Veyra said the restaurant is inspired by his time at Quan Hapa, where he worked for eight years before opening his own places.

The food at Los Tacos Hermanos, a Mexican-style eatery, is an ode to his old sous and head chefs. The menu features burritos, tortas and sides like carne asada fries.

Four Mile Pig already has four locations where they serve smoke meats and wings, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers and more. The restaurant was started by former Jack Cleveland Casino VP Robert Viox, with former military member Chef Jarrod Ante joining the brand in 2021.

The duo is also introducing its latest concept, named after Viox's granddaughter, Zaria. The street eats concept will have a menu that includes pizzas, piadas and pasta bowls.

Galley Group said one more restaurant space remains available. Its team has called for chefs to apply with a resume, restaurant concept description and sample menus and pricing.

The 7,900-square-foot food hall will spill out into Bridgeview Box Park and include 1,2000 square feet of outdoor space.