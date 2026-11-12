Mother speaks out after 16-year-old autistic son allegedly bullied by Campbell County football players

ALEXANDRIA, Ky. — A Northern Kentucky mother is speaking out after learning that her 16-year-old son, who has autism, was allegedly bullied and hazed by members of the Campbell County High School football team.

Kayla Gross spoke exclusively with WCPO 9 News anchor Arielle Brumfield about what she says happened to her son, Matthew, and why she believes more needs to be done to protect students.

WATCH: Mother speaks out after son is allegedly bullied by high school football players

MOM SPEAKS OUT, CAMPBELL COUNTY HS FOOTBALL BULLYING

"Your kid took my kid's innocence," Gross said through tears. "And they used his disability against him for entertainment, whether it was in the locker room or on that football field."

Gross said she learned about the alleged incident Nov. 8, when the school contacted her about what happened to Matthew.

According to Gross, one student exposed himself to Matthew and then pulled down his pants.

When she asked her son why the student would do something like that, Gross said Matthew told her it was because he had looked at the student.

Gross alleges four other students also participated in the hazing.

"The other boys are guilty of hazing my son," Gross said. "Threatening him if he would tell. Saying very crude and nasty sexual things to him. And just using the fact that he loved them and thought that they were his friends to do so."

Gross also said students threw ice at Matthew and described other behavior she did not feel comfortable discussing on camera.

She believes the alleged bullying may have been part of a larger issue that was overlooked.

The allegations have gained attention on social media, where a petition calls for greater accountability and disciplinary action against the students involved.

According to the petition, all five students received a one-day suspension, while only two were removed from the football team.

Former Campbell County High School students, parents and community members have also spoken out in support of Matthew and his family.

Some former students say they have concerns about how the school handles reports of bullying and harassment.

"People always go to administration, and nothing ever gets done about it. It's like a slap on the wrist," said former student Tiana Mounts.

Another former student described what she believes is a broader problem with how complaints are handled.

"The bullying, the assaults and the harassment that happens, and when you report it, they don't — they just kind of sweep it under the rug," Jasmine Johnson said.

Matthew was previously considered by some to be the heart of the football team, according to those familiar with him.

Campbell County Schools issued a statement Wednesday addressing questions surrounding the allegations.

"Campbell County Schools takes student safety and well-being seriously. When inquiries involve minors, schools have a responsibility to protect students and their privacy. We cannot confirm or deny whether an alleged incident occurred, whether individuals are students in our district, or any details surrounding such claims. Our schools have established procedures in place should situations arise that warrant action. We encourage everyone to consider the potential harm of sharing content such as this, particularly about minors, and to exercise responsibility in what they choose to share."

Gross said Matthew has returned to school, but the family is now pursuing legal options.

She said her priority is protecting her son and making sure other students do not experience similar treatment.

"But I am his mom, and I'm going to do the right thing, and I'm going to protect my son," Gross said. "And I'm going to make sure this doesn't happen to nobody else."

Gross also hopes the students involved and their families understand the seriousness of the situation.

"I want them to know that what they did was wrong and it's not acceptable," she said. "And I hope that, you know, their families maybe get them some help."

She said the family is currently seeking legal counsel.