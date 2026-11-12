Sheriff: Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Reily Township

REILY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday afternoon in a hit-and-run crash in Reily Township, the Butler County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office said the crash occurred around 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Reily Millville Road and Bunker Hill Woods Road.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they found out from an eyewitness that a vehicle driving eastbound on Reily Millville Road attempted to turn left onto northbound Bunker Hill Woods Road. While doing so, the driver of the vehicle crossed into the path of a westbound motorcyclist, who struck the rear passenger side of the vehicle before traveling off the right side of the roadway.

The motorcyclist, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff's office said.

The driver of the vehicle fled the crash scene without stopping, the sheriff's office said.

The crash remains under investigation. The sheriff's office said the description of the vehicle will be released as additional information becomes available.