Human remains found on Northern Kentucky University's campus

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. — Human remains have been found on Northern Kentucky University's campus, a NKU spokesperson confirmed Sunday.

The remains were found around 12:28 p.m. Sunday by a bystander who was on campus for soccer activities. While walking around the soccer stadium, the bystander "discovered what appeared to be decomposed human remains in the wooded area near the stadium," the spokesperson said.

Detectives were on scene by 1:22 p.m. and the Campbell County Special Incident Response Team was called in to assist with processing the scene. The Campbell County coroner also responded.

The spokesperson said "the situation poses no danger to campus."

Initial investigation isn't suggesting foul play, the spokesperson said.

The NKU Police Department, Highland Heights Police Department, Campbell County Special Incident Response Team and coroner are still on site investigating.

This is a developing store and WCPO will update when more information is available.

