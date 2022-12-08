Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsButler CountyFairfield Township

Actions

Human remains found near Hueston Woods that could be linked to man missing since 2020

Michael McKenney
Fairfield Township Police Department
Michael McKenney
Posted at 7:47 PM, Dec 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-07 19:50:01-05

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — On Wednesday, teams searching around Hueston Woods State Park located human remains that could be linked to a man missing since 2020.

According to the Fairfield Township Police Department, Michael McKenney has been missing since 2020.

His car and personal items, including a cellphone, were found at Hueston Woods.

In December that year, investigators conducted a search of a lake in Fairfield Township, but it turned up empty.

Part of the challenge in finding McKenney has been that some of the people believed to be involved in his disappearance have died, Brandon McCroskey, Fairfield Twp. police Sgt. told The Journal-News in December 2020.

A possible male involved died from an overdose, and a woman directly involved died from medical issues, McCroskey said.

“I can’t even say if there was foul play because at this point there’s not enough (evidence) to say that,” he said.

According to a press release from the Fairfield Twp. Police Department, the Preble County Coroner's Office took possession of the remains located on Wednesday and the investigation is ongoing.

Officials have not yet said whether those remains belong to McKenney, or how they were able to discover them.

Watch Live:

Replay WCPO 9 News at 7PM

More local news:
'Crosstown Foodout' aims to serve students ahead of UC and Xavier showdown Radio host turned bell ringer Jim Scott celebrates 80th birthday 'doing good' Notre Dame tight end, former CovCath star Michael Mayer declares for NFL Draft

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Make sure your next TV has NEXTGEN TV.

Make sure your next TV has NEXTGEN TV.