Highland Hills Park playground getting new equipment, accessible surface

FORT THOMAS, Ky. — Families in Northern Kentucky will soon see more upgrades to their local parks and playgrounds.

Construction will begin soon on the Highland Hills Park playground in Fort Thomas, which will receive new equipment and a pour-in-place surface to let kids climb, slide and play as much as they want this summer.

The improvements, funded by the Kentucky Waste Tire Trust Fund, will make the area safer and more accessible by promoting the use of recycled Kentucky waste tires to support outdoor activities. The grant is also paying for upgrades to the Potters Ranch in Union and Catfish Hole Trails in Silver Grove.

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Emily Patterson and her daughter, Maren, said they use Tower Park more than Highland Hills, but they are excited about the changes.

"I think every time you walk by Tower Park, you see how many people are there that use it, renting the shelters, just from that upgrade alone," Emily said.

Maren said the new equipment is arriving just in time for summer break.

"If I have more to play with, it'll be more fun for me, because we kind of had the same stuff for a while, that when I keep playing with it gets boring, so new stuff will be fun," Maren said.

Fort Thomas officials are hoping the new equipment will draw more children to the park.

"I think it'll be a great upgrade for everybody," Emily said.

Construction on Highland Hills Park could be completed by the end of the month, officials said.