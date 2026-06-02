Northern Kentucky residents in need can receive free AC units, fans as part of St. Vincent de Paul program

ERLANGER, Ky. — As it continues to get hotter, St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky is once again offering free fans and air conditioning units to people in need as part of its Summer Breeze Heat Relief Program.

The program, sponsored by St. Elizabeth Healthcare, is in its 30th year. It allows any Northern Kentucky natives who are medically vulnerable and have a doctor's note to receive free air conditioning units while supplies last. Those without a doctor's note can also receive a free fan.

"For three decades, the Summer Breeze Program has played a vital role in protecting children, seniors and medically vulnerable individuals across Northern Kentucky from dangerous summer temperatures," Karen Zengel, St. Vincent de Paul NKY's executive director, said in a release. "We deeply appreciate our generous partners and supporters for allowing us to continue providing this critical service to our community."

People can pick up their air conditioning units or fans at their Erlanger location on a first-come, first-served basis during designated hours June 1 through Aug. 31.

What you need to do to receive assistance:



Get a doctor's note on an official letterhead documenting the need for an air conditioner (no doctor's note is needed for a free fan)

Review all eligibility requirements and necessary documents online via svdpnky.org

Go to St. Vincent de Paul NKY's Erlanger location at 2655 Crescent Springs Road Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (or 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays in June)

St. Vincent de Paul NKY said it provided 255 air conditioning units and 387 fans to those in need last summer. The organization said demand was so great it prompted an emergency restock through additional funding.