KSP: 1 dead after head-on crash in Bracken County

MINERVA, Ky. — A man is dead after crashing into another vehicle head-on Monday evening, according to Kentucky State Police.

KSP said the crash happened at around 5:40 p.m. Monday, on the AA Highway near Old Pea Ridge Road.

According to KSP, Deron Johnson was heading south on the AA Highway in a 2023 Ford Escape when he crossed the center line and hit the driver of a 2020 Dodge Ram head-on.

Johnson was pronounced dead at the crash scene by the Bracken County Coroner's Office. The driver of the Dodge Ram was flown to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with injuries KSP called "non-life-threatening."

Troopers did not say what may have led up to the crash. The crash is still under investigation by KSP Post 6 Collision Reconstruction Investigators.