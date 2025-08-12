FD: 4 hospitalized, 1 at Cincinnati Children's, after fire at Dayton home

DAYTON, Ky. — Four people were taken to the hospital after a house fire in Dayton Tuesday morning.

Bellevue-Dayton Fire Chief Brent Schafer said crews responded to a home in the 500 block of Fifth Avenue in Dayton just before 8 a.m. Tuesday for a reported fire. As the fire escalated, Schafter said they called in assistance from Newport, Fort Thomas and Southgate.

Schafter said crews were able to knock out the fire. However, four people were taken to the hospital — three were brought to St. Elizabeth and one was taken to Cincinnati Children's.

We were able to speak with Marshall Kilgore, who lived at the home with his family. He told us his nonverbal autistic son was the one person taken to Cincinnati Children's. The child is going to be transported to another hospital in Dayton, his dad told us.

The Red Cross has responded to the scene.