CPD: Woman struck, killed in hit-and-run in Carthage

CINCINNATI — A woman is dead after an unknown driver hit her with their vehicle in the middle of a Carthage street, the Cincinnati Police Department (CPD) said.

CPD said officers responded to the 7200 block of Vine Street around 6 a.m. Friday morning for a fatal crash.

Officers found that an unknown vehicle heading northbound on Vine Street struck a woman walking into the roadway before fleeing the scene.

The pedestrian sustained fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene, CPD said. Police have not identified the woman.

Police did not give any description of the driver or vehicle believed to be involved in the crash, but they said impairment is being investigated as a factor.

Any witnesses to the crash are asked to contact CPD's Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.