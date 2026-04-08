Let's Talk Alexandria: Join us to discuss issues in your community

ALEXANDRIA, Ky. — Alexandria residents: We want to hear from you.
The WCPO team is holding the next listening event, "Let's Talk Alexandria," Thursday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Southern Lanes Sports Center, located at 7634 Alexandria Pike.
WCPO 9 team members Lauren Minor, Sean DeLancey, Alex Null and Taylor Woods will be there to hear from you about what's on your mind and to talk about the issues affecting your community.
The event is designed to bring together community members to find solutions to concerns and give residents a direct line to share their stories and perspectives.
Whether you have questions about local issues, want to discuss what's happening in your neighborhood, or simply want to meet our team, join us.
Previous "Let's Talk" events have led directly to coverage tackling some of the issues we discussed with residents:
Let's Talk Anderson Township:
- Anderson Township woman advocates for safer accessible parking spaces to meet ADA standards
- Nearly everyone in Anderson Township has access to public water. Except this neighborhood.
- I-275 bottlenecks in Anderson Township. ODOT says the 2-mile squeeze isn't an easy fix
- Anderson Township leaders, residents weigh future of 17-acre property near Beech Acres Park
- Ohio pancreatic cancer survivor hosts bake sale to fund research, bring hope to newly diagnosed patients
Let's Talk Sharonville:
- Sharonville residents share concerns about development, blight at WCPO 9 'Let's Talk' event
- Sharon Woods renovation delayed, lake area now set to open in late March
Let's Talk Lawrenceburg:
- Solar farms, Carroll Cropper Bridge repairs dominate our Lawrenceburg 'Let's Talk' event
- Over 1,000-acre solar farm proposal draws backlash from Dearborn residents, developer and landowner respond
- Water woes and rising rates could lead to big changes at Hidden Valley Lake in Dearborn County
- Solar farms' future to be influenced by slew of meetings in Dearborn County