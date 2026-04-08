Let's Talk Alexandria: Join us to discuss issues in your community

ALEXANDRIA, Ky. — Alexandria residents: We want to hear from you.

The WCPO team is holding the next listening event, "Let's Talk Alexandria," Thursday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Southern Lanes Sports Center, located at 7634 Alexandria Pike.

WCPO 9 team members Lauren Minor, Sean DeLancey, Alex Null and Taylor Woods will be there to hear from you about what's on your mind and to talk about the issues affecting your community.

The event is designed to bring together community members to find solutions to concerns and give residents a direct line to share their stories and perspectives.

Whether you have questions about local issues, want to discuss what's happening in your neighborhood, or simply want to meet our team, join us.

Previous "Let's Talk" events have led directly to coverage tackling some of the issues we discussed with residents:

Let's Talk Anderson Township:



Let's Talk Sharonville:



Let's Talk Lawrenceburg:

