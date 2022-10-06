Calling in experts: Cincinnati engineers spend two weeks helping repair work in Jackson, Mississippi

CINCINNATI — As the water systems in Mississippi's capital city failed because of a headline-grabbing disaster this summer, five people from Greater Cincinnati Water Works got the call to lend their expertise and help Jackson residents get water again.

"Our first response is 'How can we help?'" said GCWW interim executive director Verna Arnette. "We knew based on what they needed they listed, that we had people who could assist them."

Arnette spent some time in Jackson, too, but not as much as the crew of five. They spent 15 days and repaired 12 of the city's water pumps. It was weeks' worth, maybe months' worth, of work in record time. There were no days off and little sleep.

"When we arrived we were put on more of specialty things, like 'move to the pumps and handle this,'" said GWCC plant maintenance supervisor Justin Barkey. "Lots of those are time-consuming repairs so that was probably the biggest trouble, getting parts and equipment in to make repairs."

The GCWW crews were part of a handpicked group of outside help for Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, including crews from Arkansas and Maryland as well.

Greater Cincinnati Water Works Five employees of Greater Cincinnati Water Works repaired about one dozen pumps in Jackson, Mississippi in September.

"We sent people that handle the electrical side, instrumentation side, things like that," Barkey said. "We put a lot of thought in the group that was going down so we could cover all the trades that were needed there."

An ongoing maintenance issue - weeks or longer of boil orders - was compounded this summer in Jackson after flooding. Some residents went a week without water, relying on bottled water handed out at distribution points with long lines. It took weeks for water to be considered safe to use.

"Water plants are very similar," Barkey said. "A lot of the technology hasn't changed in a long time, so what we work on here is very similar to what we work on there equipment-wise."

The Cincinnati crews returned home toward the end of September, with a new appreciation for their work, the resources at Greater Cincinnati Water Works, and lessons learned from their colleagues across the country.

Greater Cincinnati Water Works A Greater Cincinnati Water Works crew spent 15 days repairing pumps during Jackson, Mississippi's water crisis.

"Cincinnati Water is definitely a leader throughout the country in water treatment and our processes and everything," he added.

Arnette said GCWW leadership was in talks with Ohio Emergency Management, which activated that crew of five, about future needs in Jackson and other areas that may experience a water disaster. She said the team was ready to go back - or go elsewhere - if called.