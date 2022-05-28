Homeowner shoots intruder during attempted break-in, West Chester PD says

WEST CHESTER, Ohio — Homeowners fought back after West Chester Police Department said an intruder was shot Saturday morning during an attempted break-in.

West Chester police said officers responded to a call of an attempted break-in just before 4 a.m. on Timberrail Court.

After a man broke into the house, investigators said he dragged one of the homeowners outside. While the intruder was assaulting that homeowner, the other homeowner shot the intruder, West Chester police said.

Investigators said the intruder was taken to the hospital. We do not know his condition at this time.

The homeowner who was assaulted was taken to the hospital for lacerations, West Chester police said.

Investigators said the homeowners and the intruder knew each other.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.