West Chester methadone clinic robbed at gunpoint, police search for suspect

Posted at 8:29 AM, May 02, 2022
WEST CHESTER, Ohio — According to police, a possibly armed man is on the loose after allegedly robbing a methadone clinic in West Chester early Monday morning.

Investigators said police got a call about an armed robbery around 6 a.m. at Community Medical Services on Crecentville Road.

Director of Public Information and Engagement for West Chester Township, Barbra Wilson, said a man entered the lobby with a gun and demanded methodone from staff. The employees were protected behind a glass window but he was able to get some methodone before fleeing the scene.

Investigators said they do not have a good description of the suspect.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated once more information becomes available.

