Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsButler CountyWest Chester

Actions

West Chester newlyweds stuck in Florida after riding out Hurricane Milton during honeymoon

The Soras fought through months of tragedy. Then, finally enjoying their honeymoon in Florida, they had no clue another storm was heading their way.
IMG_1454.JPG
Posted
and last updated

WEST CHESTER, Ohio — After months of tragedy, Julia and Tony Sora were enjoying their honeymoon with no clue another storm was headed their way.

The West Chester couple is currently in Palm Meadows, Florida. They married on Sept. 21, battling multiple life-changing challenges to make it down the aisle.

"In July I was in the hospital for two weeks for kidney failure. So I did a couple of weeks of dialysis and then about a month later I got COVID and had to go back and I was there for another week," Tony Sora said.

Tony is a Type 1 diabetic. He had to receive dialysis and was nearly put on a ventilator.

After their wedding, the Soras didn't want to go too far away for their honeymoon. On Oct. 5, they flew to their parents' vacation home in Palm Meadows, not knowing Hurricane Milton would hit.

IMG_0194.jpg

"Our pool lost two strains and part of the framing came down, and some shingles came from the roof, but overall, nothing too bad," said Julia "We do have family friends down here that do have a generator if we need to go over there."

The Sora family was able to make the most of it — taking their minds off the hurricane with a little fun as they celebrated their wedding, new home and dog.

"I guess for anybody in this predicament, all you can do is just laugh and smile and we just thank God that we've been safe and we've made it through a really tough year and we're just happy to be here," Julia Sora said.

The couple said they hope to return to West Chester by Saturday after their original flight home got canceled.

Watch Live:

America Tonight

More local news:
‘Covington Forward’ ballot measure looks to shift political power Batavia travels to New Richmond for the WCPO 9 Friday Football Game of the Week Need a ride to vote in the Cincinnati area? Here's how to get one for free

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The team that helps you save, so you Don't Waste Your Money