West Chester newlyweds stuck in Florida after riding out Hurricane Milton during honeymoon

WEST CHESTER, Ohio — After months of tragedy, Julia and Tony Sora were enjoying their honeymoon with no clue another storm was headed their way.

The West Chester couple is currently in Palm Meadows, Florida. They married on Sept. 21, battling multiple life-changing challenges to make it down the aisle.

"In July I was in the hospital for two weeks for kidney failure. So I did a couple of weeks of dialysis and then about a month later I got COVID and had to go back and I was there for another week," Tony Sora said.

Tony is a Type 1 diabetic. He had to receive dialysis and was nearly put on a ventilator.

After their wedding, the Soras didn't want to go too far away for their honeymoon. On Oct. 5, they flew to their parents' vacation home in Palm Meadows, not knowing Hurricane Milton would hit.

Julia Sora

"Our pool lost two strains and part of the framing came down, and some shingles came from the roof, but overall, nothing too bad," said Julia "We do have family friends down here that do have a generator if we need to go over there."

The Sora family was able to make the most of it — taking their minds off the hurricane with a little fun as they celebrated their wedding, new home and dog.

"I guess for anybody in this predicament, all you can do is just laugh and smile and we just thank God that we've been safe and we've made it through a really tough year and we're just happy to be here," Julia Sora said.

The couple said they hope to return to West Chester by Saturday after their original flight home got canceled.