The Tri-State gets new country music festival in summer 2023

Dozens of artists hit the stage in August
Voices of America Country Music Fest
Posted at 12:31 PM, Nov 08, 2022
WEST CHESTER, Ohio — Some of country music's biggest stars are coming to West Chester this summer.

The "Voices of America Country Music Fest" announced the festival lineup late Tuesday morning.

Dan + Shay, Old Dominion, Chris Young, and Alabama will take the stage along with 30 other artists.

The biggest country music festival in the Midwest will take place on West Chester's 200th birthday weekend.

The festival runs August 11-13, 2023 at the Voice of America Park in West Chester.

Passes go on sale Friday, November 11th at 10 a.m.

A general admission weekend pass is $189 and the "Super VIP Pass" costs nearly $1,500.

Click here to learn more about the festival along with how to get tickets.

