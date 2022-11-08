The Tri-State gets new country music festival in summer 2023

WEST CHESTER, Ohio — Some of country music's biggest stars are coming to West Chester this summer.

The "Voices of America Country Music Fest" announced the festival lineup late Tuesday morning.

Dan + Shay, Old Dominion, Chris Young, and Alabama will take the stage along with 30 other artists.

The biggest country music festival in the Midwest will take place on West Chester's 200th birthday weekend.

Your 2023 VOA Country Music Fest lineup is here! Passes are on sale Friday, November 11th at 10 AM. Get ready to party with Dan + Shay, Old Dominion, Chris Young, Alabama and 30 more of country’s hottest artists!https://t.co/ibPrIy9UlV pic.twitter.com/2BnNkaPQRl — VOACountryMusicFest (@VOACountryFest) November 8, 2022

The festival runs August 11-13, 2023 at the Voice of America Park in West Chester.

Passes go on sale Friday, November 11th at 10 a.m.

A general admission weekend pass is $189 and the "Super VIP Pass" costs nearly $1,500.

Click here to learn more about the festival along with how to get tickets.

