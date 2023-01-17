Sonder Brewing to open second taproom in West Chester

WEST CHESTER TWP., Ohio — Mason-based Sonder Brewing announced plans to open a second taproom in West Chester on Tuesday.

A press release from the company said the second location "will soon open" in 2023, but did not provide a specific planned opening date, citing that renovations will begin as soon as permits are approved.

The new location will bear the name Sonder Taphaus and Kitchen and will differ slightly from its Mason counterpart; the West Chester location will offer more of an "adult bar and event space," according to the press release. The location, which will open on Civic Center Boulevard, across from Topgolf, will offer room for private parties and corporate reservations.

"We have searched for the right location for about two years and we love the space and overall opportunity that this location offers us," said Justin Neff, president and CEO, in the press release.

It will also feature draft options, package-to-go beer, wine, bourbon and food.

The decision to expand into West Chester came after it became apparent there was a demand in the township for Sonder beer when the brewery offered home deliveries during the COVID-19 shutdown, according to the press release.

Sonder's original Mason location opened in October 2018 after the 16,000-square-foot facility was built from the ground up. In addition to the brewery, the facility offers a fenced-in lawn with an over-sized beer garden adjacent to bocce ball courts, cornhole, volleyball and firepit areas.

In 2021, Sonder collaborated with Kings Island to create Blue Ice Cream Ale, which sold out of its initial run of cans in less than two hours.