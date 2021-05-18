Watch
Local brewery collaboration with Kings Island sells out in two hours

Sonder Brewing Blue Ice Cream Ale
Posted at 10:12 PM, May 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-17 22:12:04-04

MASON, Ohio — A beer collaboration between Kings Island and Sonder Brewing in Mason sold out of its initial run of cans in less than 2 hours.

Blue Ice Cream Ale was available to guests at the park Saturday, May 15, but cans of the beer were not released at the brewery until Monday.

“We had people that were dedicated, they were lined up in the rain when we opened at 11oclock,” Sonder Brewing president Justin Neff said. “We actually opened a couple of minutes early just to get them out of the rain, because we did have a line backed up all the way to the parking lot.”

The project, more than 16 months in the making, was delayed by the pandemic.

Blue Ice Cream Ale is still available on tap, and right now, Sonder is unsure if or when they would get more cans back in stock.

