Police: Man shot and killed inside car in West Chester

WEST CHESTER, Ohio — One person is dead after a shooting in West Chester Thursday night.

Police responded to the 5000 block of Astor Park Drive near Meadow Ridge Apartments at around 5:45 p.m. for a reported shooting. When they arrived, first responders found a man in his early 20s shot inside a vehicle. The man was taken to West Chester Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation is ongoing and police said there are no suspects at this time.

West Chester officials said this is the second homicide investigation in the township this year. The first was determined to be self-defense.

