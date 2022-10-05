Man accused of assault, robbery while wearing 'plague doctor' mask in West Chester

WEST CHESTER, Ohio — West Chester police are trying to find a man they say committed a robbery while wearing a large "plague doctor mask."

It happened on September 22 around 6:45 p.m. behind the Dominos on Highland Pointe Drive, police said in a press release.

He allegedly assaulted a victim before demanding money.

According to police, he fled northbound on Cincinnati Dayton Road.

The suspect is described as a thin man in his late teens to early 20s with a long neck and blonde hair.

A "plague doctor mask" is essentially a large bird mask. At one point it was used as part of a medieval hazmat suit for doctors attempting to treat victims of the bubonic plague during Europe's "Black Death" era way back in the 1300s. Now, the mask is used as a popular Halloween and/or renaissance festival costume.

Photo by: West Chester police

Investigators are asking anyone who may know the identity or whereabouts of this man to call the West Chester Police Department at 513-777-2231.

