2 young children dead, 2 remain in critical condition after West Chester apartment fire

WEST CHESTER, Ohio — Two of the four children injured during a West Chester fire last weekend have died, according to a report from the Hamilton County Coroner's Office.

Crews responded to the Meadow Ridge apartment complex on Aster Park Drive for reports of a fire around 12:20 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they found smoke coming from the door and windows of the apartment.

Four children were rescued from the building and were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

4-year-old Bryson Brooks and 2-year-old Alaiya Encarnacion succumbed to their injuries after days of fighting for their lives.

Two other children, a 5-month-old and an 8-year-old are still in the hospital.

West Chester police previously reported the ages of the children involved as 5 months, 5 years, 8 years and 1 year. This is different from what the official coroners report shows.

WCPO is working to clarify this discrepancy.

Investigators have not said if any adults were home at the time of the fire.

It is also unknown what started the fire as the fire remains under investigation.

WCPO reached out to the Butler County Prosecutor. He said because the case is an ongoing investigation, he will not be releasing a statement at this time.

This story will update when more information is available.