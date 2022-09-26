Covington police searching for bank robbery suspect

COVINGTON, Ky. — Covington police are searching for a man they believe robbed a U.S. Bank in Covington on Monday, Lt. Col. Justin Wietholter said.

Around 12:30 p.m., Covington police were dispatched to a robbery that occurred at U.S. Bank, located at 602 Madison Ave., in Covington.

When officers arrived they learned the suspect had fled the scene, and video footage from the area showed he fled in a blue Honda Civic with the license plate JEF 1085, Weitholter said.

Wietholter said no weapon was presented during the robbery, but it was unclear if he had one on him at the time.

The suspect is a white male, and he's wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes or boots.

Anyone with information about the robbery or who can identify this individual is asked to contact Det. Lillich at 859-292-2207.

