Woman charged in murder, robbery of Covington man walking home from work makes first court appearance

COVINGTON, Ky. — Latoya Dale, one of two suspects accused of killing 60-year-old Virgil Stewart in Covington last month during a planned robbery, made her preliminary court appearance at the Kenton County Justice Center.

Authorities said Stewart was walking on the 15th Street bridge on his way home from work when the crime occurred. Kenton County Commonwealth's Attorney Rob Sanders said he only had $6 on him.

Standing next to her lawyer before a judge, Dale did not enter a formal plea. Her case will instead be handed over to a grand jury for consideration.

Latoya Dale made her first court appearance today. She’s accused of fatally shooting and robbing 60-year-old Virgil Stewart in Covington last month while he was walking home from work. She did not enter a formal plea; a grand jury will now review her case. @WCPO pic.twitter.com/o3IBGR9Gsc — Valerie Lyons (@VLyonsTV) September 22, 2022

She was in and out of the courtroom in 35 seconds. The judge kept Dale's bond at $1 million cash.

Sanders said detectives were able to identify Dale after an extensive month-long investigation.

"Covington police have been pouring over security video footage, Ring cameras, store videos, whatever they can find downtown around the area of 15th and Madison," Sanders said.

Dale's arrest comes as a relief for many of Stewart's loved ones, but his friend Scott Langevin said he's still trying to wrap his head around the senselessness of the crime.

"It's one of the most blatant, dastardly deeds ... $6? $6 and you just ... three lives were taken that night for $6," Langevin said. "You do the math. $6 — that’s $2 a piece. Is your life worth more than $2? I know mine is.”

If found guilty — and convicted — Dale could face 10-20 years in prison for the first-degree robbery charge and 20 years to life for murder, Sanders said.

Sanders said the other person believed to be involved in the murder was also taken into custody but booked on unrelated charges. His name will not be released until he is charged in this case.

As he waits to learn the name of the other person accused of the murder and robbery of his friend, Langevin said he will carry the memory of Stewart with him, proud to know his community will do the same.

“To not see him come by in the morning … he’s there [in spirit], but I’m not going to get the 'what’s up, dawg?’ and those little moments," Langevin said. "The loss, the grief... yeah, he’ll be missed, he will. Definitely.”

READ MORE

Covington man killed over $6 was 'truly an innocent victim,' Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney says

Community remembers 60-year-old shot and killed while walking home from work in Covington

'Huge step forward': State officials, city leaders agree to create protected bike lane on 11th Street Bridge