Everything you need to know ahead of West Chester's new country music festival

WEST CHESTER TWP., Ohio — A new music festival is coming to West Chester this weekend, beginning Thursday and spanning four days filled with country music acts.

Organizers began setting up the festival over a week in advance, putting up tents and building a main stage at the Voice of America MetroPark. The festival itself has been in the making for over a year.

The festival will feature more than 30 musical artists — including headliners Dan + Shay, Old Dominion, Chris Young and Alabama. Jo Dee Messina is another iconic name on the lineup. Lainey Wilson, one of the most popular, female country artists right now, will also take the stage in West Chester.

If that wasn't enough, there will also be more than 20 local food vendors at the park.

"We wanted to make it more than just about going to a concert, so we wanted to make sure that we had a lot of different food vendors," said Tyler Wogenstahl, festival organizer.

The inaugural Voices of America Country Music Festival will be Aug. 11-13. The festival will begin at 1 p.m. daily.

Tickets are still on sale and Wogenstahl said anyone hoping to attend should pick them up before the concert starts, otherwise there could be sizeable lines to get one at the gate.

Organizers and West Chester police officials also urge concertgoers to plan ahead on their transportation to the park too.

"Especially on Friday night, Thursday night, we're going to have people that are normal commuters mixed in with all of the festival traffic," said Captain Seth Hagaman, with the West Chester Police Department.

Hagaman said those who are not planning to attend the festival might want to avoid the area around Voice of America MetroPark because of anticipated traffic slowdowns from the high attendance.

Those who are attending can find suggested travel routes on the festival's website.

"We have over 4,000 parking spots within the park system and the church that's actually across the street," said Hagaman.

Parking passes for the park and nearby church lots will be available for purchase on-site. Parking will also be available at Lakota East High School, with a shuttle to take concertgoers to the park and back.

Organizers said they expect 30,000 to 40,000 people a day to turnout for the festival. A portion of the proceeds from the event will benefit the National Voice of America Museum of Broadcasting and several other local charities.