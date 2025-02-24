Former West Chester Twp. police officer receives 5 years probation for evidence tampering

WEST CHESTER TWP., Ohio — A former West Chester Township police officer will serve time in community control rather than going to prison for tampering with evidence in a death investigation.

On Monday, Butler County judge Kelly Heile sentenced Michelle Berling, 47, to five years of community control. This means she will serve her time in the community under probation or house arrest. Helie ruled if Berling violated any of the conditions of her sentence, she could face up to 36 months in prison.

Berling pleaded guilty to one tampering charge, a third-degree felony, in January, and the others were dismissed in exchange for the plea.

According to Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser, Berling altered Flock camera data and images involving the death investigation of Brittany Sands in June on Schumacher Park Drive.

“She panicked and did the wrong thing for self-preservation purposes. It potentially hurt an investigation; we will never know for sure,” Gmoser previously said to our news partner, Journal-News. “That is the charge I would not reduce (or dismiss).”

Berling was placed on paid administrative leave and was suspended from all police duties in August when the investigation began,according to a report from our news partner, Journal-News. She later resigned.

The court received several victim impact statements from Sands' family. In a letter to the judge, Rebecca McMurray, Sands' mother, stated that it was disrespectful of life for her daughter.

Medical records show Berling has dealt with a mental health issue. She told Helie on Monday she's been suffering from mental health issues and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) for a while, and she's been working on it.

Berling had a 22-year career with the West Chester Police Department.