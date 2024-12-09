Bikers take over the aisles inside West Chester Walmart for annual Christmas toy drive

WEST CHESTER, Ohio — The rumble of motorcycles could be heard across the parking lot of the West Chester Walmart as members of various motorcycle clubs gather to spread holiday cheer to the community's most vulnerable children.

This is the annual Christmas toy drive organized by the Ohio Confederation of Clubs (COC), a unifying force that brings together diverse biker groups from across the state to make a difference in the lives of foster children.

At the heart of the COC's mission is a deep-rooted commitment to community service and a desire to break down the stereotypes that often plague the biker lifestyle.

"While Hollywood may portray us in a certain way, the reality is that we are a unified family, driven by a shared purpose to give back and make a difference," said Keith "Elmo" Tickle, the public relations officer for the COC.

Tickle explained that each patch on the bikers' vests represents a specific cause or organization they support, whether it's a veteran's group, a children's charity or a ministry dedicated to serving the community.

"We all have a strategic vector beyond the Confederation of Clubs," Tickle said. "Our number one priority is the communities we serve."

The group raised nearly $9,000 to purchase toys and gifts for the foster children of Butler County, ensuring that each child wakes up on Christmas morning with a tangible reminder that they are loved and not forgotten.

Ron "Wrench" Seward, a member of the Priesthood Motorcycle Ministry, explained the significance of the event.

"This is the seventh year we've been doing this, and for the last four, we've been doing it twice — once in Dayton and again here in Cincinnati," he said. "It's something we all look forward to because it's so gratifying to see the joy on these children's faces."

Seward was given the task of buying for a 6 to 8-year-old girl, acknowledging that it's a bit outside his usual wheelhouse, but he embraces the challenge with enthusiasm.

"I may not be an expert in girl toys, but I know that every child deserves to feel special, especially during the holidays. That's what drives us — the opportunity to make a real difference in these kids' lives," Seward said.

The COC's partnership with Walmart has been a crucial partner in the endeavor. The company offers discounts to allow the group's money to stretch even further, Seward said.

Seeing a bunch of leatherbound bikers taking over the aisles and filling carts full of children’s toys isn’t something you see every day. Kieth Tickle says sharing these types of events with the public helps soften what can be a misunderstood community.

"We know that when people see a large group of motorcycles, they might have preconceived notions about what we're doing,” Tickle said. “But we're asking for their patience and recognition that, while we may look a little different, we're fundamentally driven to serve the community."

The group delivered the toys to the Butler County Children Services building on Saturday.