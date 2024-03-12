Video of violent fight between Edgewood City Schools students reignites conversation about bullying

TRENTON, Ohio — Just months after an Edgewood City Schools student died by suicide following what her mother called constant harassment, a new video has surfaced of a violent fight between students.

A district grandparent sent WCPO 9 the video and said the fight took place at Edgewood Middle School. While it is unclear what caused the fight, the video shows a child appearing to break another's arm. WCPO is not showing the entire video because it is too graphic.

Superintendent Kelly Spivey told WCPO 9 the students were disciplined, though she did not go into further detail for privacy reasons. In an emailed statement, Spivey explained why no adults rushed in to break it up.

"The person that is assigned to that area was off sick," she said. "The principal was on his way to supervise that area and had to intervene with a staff injury. I will inform you that principals have been directed to take such offenses seriously by issuing more severe punishments."

According to the Edgewood Middle School code of conduct, students caught fighting or participating in violent conduct could face the following punishments:



Expulsion

Suspension

Emergency expulsion

Removal

Permanent exclusion from curricular or extracurricular activities

Placement in an alternate school setting

It further states that students who video fights will be suspended for at least three days.

At the Edgewood City Schools Board of Education special meeting, Spivey talked about the district's efforts to curb bullying.

"I'm not going to be as courageous and say we have no bullying," Spivey said. "We do. We have some kids that say some mean things and act upon them and that's hard."

In December, Spivey and the district hosted a community forum after 16-year-old Zariah Thomas ended her life. The superintendent said discussions around bullying at Edgewood City Schools have continued.

"We have put in some work into some professional training," Spivey said. "We've brought someone in from the state level to work with our staff. We've had focus groups with staff as well as some students. I've started a community anti-bullying committee — we meet quarterly."

One of the people participating in those meetings is parent Jeremiah Kelley. His 17-year-old daughter is homeschooled through Edgewood City Schools.

"It was her decision because of the bullying," Kelley said.

Kelley said the meetings have been productive. He said they would go over bullying reports and punishment changes for students caught bullying.

"It's a slow process. Anything with change is always going to be a slow process," Kelley said.

He runs the Trenton Anti-Bullying Facebook page and posted about a new online form to report any cases of bullying.

Kelley is working with Spivey on this issue. He said Spivey told him that if someone is uncomfortable reporting a bullying case themselves, they can tell Kelley. He will then report it directly to Spivey.

"The report does work because I've seen it," he said.

Kelley said one of his former coworkers filled out the form and "was contacted within two hours of the report being received."

He said he understands some of the frustrations of parents who feel like they have not seen progress fast enough. Still, Kelley said it takes time to create a lasting change.

“I can understand as a parent, you know, you want to see progress quickly," Kelley said. "In a situation like this, that’s not going to happen. It’s going to be gradual."