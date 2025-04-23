Oxford home a 'total loss' after fire, officials say

OXFORD, Ohio — Officials are calling one Oxford home "a total loss" after a fire Tuesday afternoon.

Oxford firefighters responded to the 4700 block of Booth Road just before 4:30 p.m. for a reported house fire. Officials described the home as a "hoarder" house, which made it harder for crews to search or enter.

When our crews arrived, several people were outside the home visibly emotional. Officials did not tell us how many people lived in the home or were inside at the time of the fire.

Officials did say a dog was trapped in the home but escaped.

The state fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire. Duke Energy was also on the scene.

WCPO will update this story with more information when it is available.