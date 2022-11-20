'High rate of illness among staff and students' closes Talawanda School District on Monday, Tuesday

Talawanda School District announced Sunday night that all schools in the district would be closed due to high levels of sickness.

The district said the Monday and Tuesday closures come "due to a high rate of illness among staff and students."

The announcement also said there's a shortage of substitutes.

TSD will be closed Monday and Tuesday due to a high rate of illness among staff and students, in addition to a shortage of substitutes.

Thank you.

Holli Hansel — Talawanda Schools (@talawanda) November 20, 2022

Talawanda's closures due to sickness come just days after Lockland Local Schools halted class due to high levels of staff sickness.

TSD did not say how many students or staff members are sick or exactly what illness has caused the closure.

READ MORE:

Lockland Local Schools closed 'due to extremely high levels of staff illness'

Flu season 2022-23: Doctors see concerning increase in Tri-State hospitalizations

Rising flu cases put US on verge of triple epidemic