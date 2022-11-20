Watch Now
'High rate of illness among staff and students' closes Talawanda School District on Monday, Tuesday

Posted at 6:35 PM, Nov 20, 2022
Talawanda School District announced Sunday night that all schools in the district would be closed due to high levels of sickness.

The district said the Monday and Tuesday closures come "due to a high rate of illness among staff and students."

The announcement also said there's a shortage of substitutes.

Talawanda's closures due to sickness come just days after Lockland Local Schools halted class due to high levels of staff sickness.

TSD did not say how many students or staff members are sick or exactly what illness has caused the closure.

