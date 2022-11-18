Watch Now
Lockland Local Schools closed ' due to extremely high levels of staff illness'

Posted at 7:43 AM, Nov 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-18 07:44:59-05

LOCKLAND, Ohio — There's no school for Lockland Local Schools students in grades K-12 Friday.

According to the district, the closure is "due to extremely high levels of staff illness."

School officials did not say how many staff members are out sick and they did not say what illness is causing the closure.

It's not all bad news though, next week is fall break for the district so students are getting an extra day off.

