Lockland Local Schools closed ' due to extremely high levels of staff illness'

LOCKLAND, Ohio — There's no school for Lockland Local Schools students in grades K-12 Friday.

According to the district, the closure is "due to extremely high levels of staff illness."

School officials did not say how many staff members are out sick and they did not say what illness is causing the closure.

It's not all bad news though, next week is fall break for the district so students are getting an extra day off.

READ MORE

Flu season 2022-23: Doctors see concerning increase in Tri-State hospitalizations

Rising flu cases put US on verge of triple epidemic

Pfizer and BioNTech creating combined flu, COVID vaccine

The importance of flu shots for kids