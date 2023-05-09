Ohio Lottery: No one has claimed $1.4 million winning ticket sold in Butler County

DARRTOWN, Ohio — Someone in Butler County might be missing out on more than $1 million!

The Ohio Lottery Commission announced on May 4 that someone won $1.4 million after hitting the Classic Lotto jackpot with an auto-pick ticket from Don's Grocery in Oxford Wednesday, May 3. The winning ticket had the following numbers: 8, 15, 24, 28, 43 and 47 with kicker 936438.

The ticket was one of three Classic Lotto jackpot wins in the past month. The first ticket, which won $7.4 million, was sold in Ottawa County while another worth $1.6 million was sold in Lorain County. Officials said someone claimed the $1.6 million prize, but both the $7.4 million and $1.4 million prizes have gone unclaimed.

“There is (still) time and we hope someone has been alerted to the fact that there has been a winner here,” Ohio Lottery Spokesperson Marie Kilbane told Journal-News. “In general we have a good success rate of people claiming their prizes and we would like that to continue.”

The Ohio Lottery Commission encourages Classic Lotto winners to call their nearest Ohio Lottery regional office to make an appointment to claim their prize. Winners must cash in their tickets within 180 days of the drawing date.

If the prize is never claimed, the money will go toward Ohio schools.

Eric Beckett, the third-generation owner of Don’s Grocery, told Journal-News he has seen more traffic to his business since the jackpot drawing. He said most of his customers are locals and hopes a local is the big winner.

To cash your prize, visit the Ohio Lottery Commission's website.

READ MORE

Northern Kentucky woman wins $500,000 from scratch-off

Man wins $1 million on scratch-off bought at Alexandria gas station

Florence man wins $50,000 on Kentucky Lottery scratch-off ticket