Man wins $1 million on scratch-off bought at Alexandria gas station

ALEXANDRIA, Ky. — A truck driver traveling through Kentucky won $1 million on a scratch-off he bought in Alexandria.

Michael Allen said he made a couple of stops on his most recent trip through the commonwealth, visiting the Speedway on Alexandria Pike after his previous scratch-offs were a bust. When he brought his ticket to the clerk, he said she told him she received a message she'd never seen before: See KLC (Kentucky Lottery Corporation).

"I said, 'What does Kentucky Fried Chicken have to do with this?'" Allen joked.

When he scanned it at the ticket checker, he learned why he could've get his prize money at the gas station. He had won the $20 Mega Millionaire Scratch-off's top prize.

"I took a picture of it three times because I was afraid it would go away," Allen said.

Allen said he immediately called his wife, Sheila, who did not believe him. The couple went to the lottery's headquarters in Louisville to pick up the prize.

Lottery officials said Allen chose the lump sum cash option, receiving $622,765 after taxes.

"It won’t change a thing," Allen said. "We’ll still work, and life will stay the same."

The Speedway at 7930 Alexandria Pike will receive $10,000 for selling the winning ticket.

