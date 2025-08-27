Monroe council member resigns, replacement to be named within 30 days

MONROE, Ohio — Monroe council member John Centers, who served as the city’s fire chief for 11 years, has resigned his council seat due to personal reasons, Mayor Keith Funk announced before Tuesday’s city council meeting.

Centers retired as chief two years ago after 33 years with the city of Monroe Division of Fire.

In 2023, Centers was appointed a new member to fill the vacated seat formerly held by Marc Bellapianta, who submitted his resignation effective Sept. 1, according to city documents. His unexpired term ends Dec. 31, 2025.

City council will have 30 days to name a replacement for Centers. Otherwise, Funk will name a replacement, according to the city charter.

After the meeting, Funk thanked Centers, 58, for his years of dedication to the city in several capacities.

“He really is the epitome of a public servant,“ Funk told the Journal News. ”I wish him the best."

Centers has had two heart attacks, the first when he responded to a serious car crash at Ohio 63 and Main Street in 2008, the second that required quadruple bypass surgery during a 2021 family vacation in Florida.