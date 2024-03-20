Body cam footage shows Monroe police's previous run-in with man accused of aggravated burglary, attempted rape

MONROE, Ohio — Newly released body camera footage shows multiple run-ins between Monroe police and a man accused of breaking into a home and sexually assaulting a woman he does not know.

Achyut Dhimal faces multiple charges including gross sexual imposition, kidnapping and aggravated burglary after police said he entered a home on Meadowlark Lane in late February and attempted to rape one of the occupants.

His defense attorneys entered a "not guilty by reason of insanity" plea at his arraignment indicating he likely would not be competent to stand trial.

Monroe police on Tuesday provided footage of officers arriving at the house, where one of the homeowners was holding Dhimal at gunpoint.

Police called for the homeowner to put the gun down before placing Dhimal under arrest.

That is not the first time police responded to a call involving Dhimal.

Footage provided by police from 2021 shows officers responding to a call of a man looking into car windows on Keswick Drive. When they confront him, officers ask Dhimal who he is and what he does.

"You're the boss?" one officer asks Dhimal.

"Yeah," he responds.

"Of what?" the officer asks.

"The UN," Dhimal said.

Dhimal claimed to a United National official, arguing with officers about listening to them before putting his fists up and walking at one of the officers.

The officer deployed his Taser at Dhimal, who then took off running. They were able to get Dhimal on the ground and place him in cuffs.

Assault and resisting arrest charges charges against Dhimal were later dropped as he was found incompetent to stand trial.

In May 2023, someone filed a protective order against Dhimal, which a police report indicated he violated just three days later. He was arrested and taken to Butler County Jail.

At his arraignment following the break-in and attempted rape, prosecutors said Dhimal had been released from a hold at Kettering Health on Feb. 22. Three days later, he was arrested.

"He has demonstrated that he is a risk to the community," prosecutors said.

A judge ordered Dhimal to undergo another mental health evaluation. He's being held on a $250,000 bond and is due in court for his next evaluation in April.