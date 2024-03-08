Records show Monroe man charged with attempted rape had more than a dozen run-ins with police

MONROE, Ohio — In the three years leading up to Achyut Dhimal's court appearance on multiple charges including gross sexual imposition, kidnapping and aggravated burglary, Monroe police had more than a dozen contacts with him.

Police records indicate some of the earliest contacts involved the IGA Express on East Avenue, where police were called at least three times from a report of him dancing in the parking lot to a threat to "blow up" a person.

A January 2021 police report said Dhimal had entered the store to buy a cigar and was angered by an apparent price change.

When a woman told him to leave the property, the police report indicated he told the woman "he would blow her up." He was later issued a citation for again trespassing in March 2021.

Employees like Sharon Shoemaker remembered Dhimal Thursday as disturbed and often aggressive.

"My manager, he threatened to blow us up, said something about his father's country and blowing them up and everyone in the store," Shoemaker said.

In July 2021, police said they were forced to Taze Dhimal at the corner of Keswick Drive and Lebanon Street.

A police report said officers were responding to a call of Dhimal looking into cars along East Avenue. When they found him, he claimed to be a "UN leader," clinched his fists, yelled and charged officers.

Assault, obstructing official business and resisting arrest charges from that incident were later dropped after Dhimal was found incompetent to stand trial and unable to be rehabilitated in the time allowed by law.

Two police interactions in September and October of 2021 came from the Monroe Terrace Apartments on Courtland Avenue.

A police report from the September call indicated Dhimal was banging on a woman's door, attempting to get inside an apartment.

Police said Dhimal told them he "just wanted to talk to his brother because he was hearing voices in his head" and that he didn't want to hurt himself or anyone else, but the woman in the apartment "was visibly scared."

In October, a caller advised dispatchers that Dhimal was standing in a doorway staring at women and making them uncomfortable.

He was charged with sexual imposition in March 2023 after Monroe police said an 18-year-old girl accused him of touching her breast in front of a 9-year-old in the bedroom of their home.

Dhimal denied the charges at the time, and the charges were later dropped after Dhimal was once again found incompetent to stand trial and unlikely to be rehabilitated by the time allowed by law.

In May 2023, Dhimal was brought to Atrium Medical Center for a 72-hour hold after police responded to a call of a suicidal male who had stabbed himself to find Dhimal with a stab wound in the center of his chest.

Police said Dhimal had wanted to kill himself.

The next day someone filed a protective order against Dhimal, which police served at Atrium Hospital.

A police report indicated Dhimal violated that protective order three days later. He was arrested and taken to the Butler County Jail.

At his arraignment Tuesday, prosecutors said Dhimal was released from a hold at Kettering Health on Feb. 22, 2024.

The next day, Feb. 23, police were dispatched to a caller reporting Dhimal had been standing on a neighbor's porch for 15 minutes while wearing a backpack before dogs scared him away.

Three days later he was arrested and accused of breaking into a home on Meadowlark Lane, entering the basement and attempting to rape a woman there.

The woman fought back and was able to pin Dhimal to the ground.

Dhimal's defense attorneys entered a "not guilty by reason of insanity" plea at his arraignment and indicated he likely would not be competent to stand trial.

The judge sat a bond for him at $250,000 pending a mental health evaluation and ordered he be tracked with GPS and not allowed to have contact with the victim if bond is posted.