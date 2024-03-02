Police: Man broke into Monroe home and attempted to rape occupant

MONROE, Ohio — A man broke into a Monroe home and attempted to rape one of the occupants in late February, according to a criminal complaint filed in Butler County.

Monroe police arrested on Monday 32-year-old Achyut Dhimal and charged him with attempted rape, abduction and aggravated burglary.

Police said Dhimal entered the home on Meadowlark Lane and went to the basement, where he found a female inside of a bedroom.

The complaint said Dhimal forced himself on the woman while she was lying in bed, attempting to hold her down, but the occupant began fighting back.

Court documents said the victim was able to get Dhimal off of her, climb onto him and hit him.

Dhimal is held at the Butler County jail on a $100,000 bond.