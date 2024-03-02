Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsButler CountyMonroe

Actions

Police: Man broke into Monroe home and attempted to rape occupant

Monroe police arrested a man who's facing charges including attempted rape, abduction and aggravated burglary
Monroe Police
WCPO
Monroe Police
Monroe Police
Posted at 10:00 PM, Mar 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-01 22:00:08-05

MONROE, Ohio — A man broke into a Monroe home and attempted to rape one of the occupants in late February, according to a criminal complaint filed in Butler County.

Monroe police arrested on Monday 32-year-old Achyut Dhimal and charged him with attempted rape, abduction and aggravated burglary.

Police said Dhimal entered the home on Meadowlark Lane and went to the basement, where he found a female inside of a bedroom.

The complaint said Dhimal forced himself on the woman while she was lying in bed, attempting to hold her down, but the occupant began fighting back.

Court documents said the victim was able to get Dhimal off of her, climb onto him and hit him.

Dhimal is held at the Butler County jail on a $100,000 bond.

Watch Live:

WCPO 9 News Headlines

More local news:
Police: 2 dead, 1 injured after crash in Paddock Hills 18 years later, a Cincinnati father hopes his son's killer is brought to justice Black GOP lawmaker proposes anti-redlining bill after being denied home sale

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Find WCPO 9 everywhere you stream.