Police: Person killed in shooting in Middletown early Thursday morning

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — A person is dead after an early morning shooting in Middletown on Thursday, according to Middletown police.

Police said officers responded to the 1300 block of Yankee Road at around 2:10 a.m. Thursday morning.

When officers arrived on scene, they found one person with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. That person was taken to a hospital, where they were later pronounced dead, Middletown police said.

Police have not released any information on a potential suspect, or what may have led up to the shooting. Police also did not release the identity of the person shot and killed.

The shooting is still under investigation by the Middletown Police Department. Anyone with information on the shooting can contact Detective Kristi Hughes at 513.425.7733, or through email at kristi.hughes@cityofmiddletown.org.