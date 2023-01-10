Middletown PD: Some AT&T customers may not be able to call 911 due to 'network event'

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Some AT&T customers in Middletown may not be able to call 911 due to a "network event," the Middletown Division of Police said in a Facebook post.

The notice went out late Monday evening. According to police, those impacted are customers who are served out of AT&T's Middletown, Ohio Central Office.

According to police, there is no estimated time of repair.

Middletown police are urging AT&T customers to call dispatch directly at 513-425-7700 (option 0) if they have an emergency.

Police did not elaborate on what a "network event" means.

WCPO is currently working to get a statement from AT&T.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

This is not the first time something like this has happened. In 2017 the FCC launched an investigation into AT&T after customers across the nation were unable to call 911.

