1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
Watch Now
Watch Now
1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
Menu
Search site
Watch Now
Watch Now
Close
×
Live
Watch
Alerts
Search site
Go
News
Local News
Northern Kentucky
Ohio
Kentucky
Indiana
National News
Galleries
Weather
Daily Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Weather Radar
Weather Alerts
Closings
Traffic
Videos
24/7 News Livestream
Don't Waste Your Money
I-Team
Homefront
Positively Cincinnati
Finding Solutions
Sports
Reds
Bengals
FC Cincinnati
College Sports
High School Sports
Arts & Entertainment
Food & Dining
Government & Politics
Local Politics
Cincy Lifestyle
Marketplace
Ohio Lottery
Brand Spotlight
Mercy Health
MDInsider
BHMK Law
About Us
Bios
Contact Us
TV Listings
WCPO 9 Gives
Jobs at WCPO 9
Contests
RSS Feeds
Video Licensing
Corrections
Unpublish
Advertise with us
Trust
Kelly Clarkson Show
Sign In
Newsletters
Sign Out
Manage Emails
Apps
Careers Search
FOP: Police shoot, kill man who pointed gun at officers conducting search warrant
Bryn Dippold | Journal News