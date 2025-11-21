Middletown city-owned properties not held to standards set by city

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Among downtown buildings in violation of the city of Middletown’s ordinance for vacant properties are buildings owned by the city itself.

A Journal-News investigation found the city of Middletown isn’t enforcing its rules meant to encourage property owners to maintain and restore vacant properties.

The investigation found:



City officials are not requiring property owners to register vacant properties with the city, as required by legislation on the books since 2019. So there isn’t a full accounting of vacant downtown properties.

The lack of enforcement means the city is foregoing potentially hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines, as well as failing to make sure buildings are meeting safety and maintenance standards.

Some properties owned by the city itself don’t comply with the city’s own standards.

Other Ohio cities with similar legislation are able to enforce vacant property ordinances and have seen benefits from doing so.

Properties not in compliance with the city’s ordinance, on the books since 2019, include the Manchester Inn and Sonshine building, both of which are owned by the city.

Standards set in city ordinance include:



Buildings must be weather tight and secure from trespassers.

Provide safe entry to police officers and firefighters in times of emergency.

Have no impediment on private and/or public efforts to rehabilitate or maintain surrounding buildings.

Will not otherwise present a public hazard.

Councilmembers have expressed worry about trespassers and threats to first responders at the Manchester Inn and Sonshine building — a fence was installed around the Manchester in April after tiles fell from the roof.

In a May council meeting, Chief Building Officer Larry Tuttle cited issues with the Manchester such as littered rooms, separating brick work, black mold, evidence of “dozens and dozens” of fires and an occupancy of homeless and trespassing individuals that they “cannot keep out.”

Fire Captain Frank Baughman said in the same meeting the building is “very unsafe to anybody around it or in it.”

City officials said they had no comment when asked by the Journal-News about why city buildings have not been held to standards set by the city.

Using lists obtained from the city as well as Downtown Middletown Inc. and visual inspections by reporters, the Journal-News tallied at least 86 vacant storefronts and addresses in 212 buildings in the city’s core.

‘Enforcement gaps have existed’

At a June council meeting, Glaser-Jones expressed optimism for the future of downtown Middletown.

“We still hold hope and optimism for this area, even though the downtown has not progressed the way we had envisioned,” she said.

But Vice Mayor Steve West and Councilman Paul Lolli admitted to a lack of enforcement of the city’s vacant property ordinance, which has been on the books since 2019.

“The reason we can’t do a lot of the enforcement of the vacant (properties) is because those owners … lawyered up,” Lolli said. “For us to try to recover three hundred and some thousand dollars was costing us a million dollars in legal fees.”

West said there are just a few individuals and groups who own the majority of downtown.

Five individuals plus the city of Middletown — which owns 3 vacant properties — own about 33% of vacant downtown properties, according to documents provided by the city of Middletown and Downtown Middletown Inc.

“There are people who buy these buildings intentionally to depreciate them on their tax portfolio,” West said. “This is no longer acceptable.”

Asked why vacant property legislation hasn’t been enforced, Middletown Communications Manager Clayton Castle said there are “several factors,” including limited staffing and resources in code enforcement, outdated administrative processes and some ambiguities in the existing code that made consistent enforcement “difficult.”

“We recognize that enforcement gaps have existed, and part of our current strategic effort is to update the code to clarify definitions, streamline processes and ensure that the legislation is not only enforceable but also effective in addressing today’s challenges,” he said.

How many vacant properties?

Though exact numbers are hard to pin down, the list of vacant downtown properties provided by the city via a public records request in July included at least 50 vacant properties; a list provided by Downtown Middletown Inc. included at least 30 additional properties.

A walking review by Journal-News staff of downtown buildings brought the total to at least 86 vacant storefronts and buildings.

In the boundaries of the downtown district, there are about 212 buildings. Some buildings have more than one address.

A review of all vacant properties found the majority are owned by Ohio landlords in Middletown, Lebanon, Franklin and Springfield.

Six of the properties are no longer vacant or are newly vacant. The majority are vacant, commercial properties not listed online for sale or rent.

What the ordinance says

Chapter 1458 of Middletown’s Code of Ordinances says property owners must register a vacant property annually with the administrative services department; submit a vacant property plan to the city’s chief building official and fire marshal; and maintain the property to certain standards.

The property plan could include demolition; security measures if the vacant property is to remain unoccupied; or rehabilitation if the vacant property will return to use.

Annual registration fees for a residential building are $200 for the first year a building remains vacant. Every following year, the fee doubles. There is a maximum annual fee of $3,200 for the fifth and all subsequent years.

For a vacant commercial building, the fees double, with a maximum annual fee of $6,400.

One commercial building, if left vacant for the six years since the legislation passed, would have generated in $18,800 in fees if legislation had been enforced.

Enforcement on 50 commercial buildings could have collected $940,000 in fees since 2019.

There are some exemptions to the registration:



A building under active construction or renovation and having a valid building permit is exempt from registration fees until the expiration of the longest running, currently active building permit;

A building which has suffered fire damage or damage caused by extreme weather conditions is exempt from registration fees for a period of 90 days after the date of the fire or extreme weather event; and

A building for sale and listed with a licensed Ohio real estate agent is exempt from registration fees for a period of 12 months from the start of vacancy.

If an owner is not in compliance with any guidelines of Chapter 1458, they are subject to a minor misdemeanor charge and $100 fine, though it is not clear the max amount of charges or fines that an owner could face.

The registration fee is also meant to be paid in full before the owner can receive any building permits.

‘The lifeline we need’

The Economic Revitalization Committee of DMI assisted in writing the ordinance, so it was partly written by property owners, according to Jeff Payne, DMI executive director.

He said the legislation has some “deference” to property owners since it was written by them, and due to the lack of vacant property legislation enforcement, he said, “If I’m a developer ... why would I want to invest in downtown?”

When Mica Glaser-Jones and her husband purchased The Windamere in 2015, they were “full of hope and optimism” for downtown Middletown’s revitalization.

Ten years later, Glaser-Jones said the area is “less vibrant” now.

Glaser-Jones is not from Middletown, though she and her husband bought a home in the city in 2018 to be closer to their business.

Though the problem of vacant properties has been “very frustrating,” she said it is the “lowest hanging fruit” to bring change to downtown.

“A vibrant downtown is a clear indicator of a city’s overall health,” Glaser-Jones said. “Right now, our indicator says Middletown is on life support, but I believe that the vacant property legislation, properly enforced, could be the lifeline we need.”

