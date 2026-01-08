Chris Stapleton bringing tour to Paycor Stadium in August

CINCINNATI — Grammy-winning singer Chris Stapleton will perform at Paycor Stadium this summer, according to an announcement from Live Nation.

The concert will also feature performances by special guests Lainey Wilson and Allen Stone as part of Stapleton's "All-American Road Show" tour. The Paycor Stadium date is an addition to Stapleton's tour, after he added dates to continue the tour into the fall.

The Paycor Stadium performance is scheduled for Saturday, August 1 and tickets go on sale January 16 at 10 a.m. Stapleton's fan club will get early access to tickets with a pre-sale that starts Jan. 13 at 10 a.m., and goes until Jan. 15 at 10 p.m.

Citi cardmembers and Verizon customers also have opportunities to get tickets earlier than Jan. 16. City cardmembers will get access to pre-sale tickets beginning Jan. 13 at 10 a.m. until Jan. 15 at 10 p.m.

Verizon customers will be able to access pre-sale tickets in the same timeframe.

Stapleton's early tour dates have already sold out for concerts scheduled through February.

Stapleton is nominated for four awards at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards, including Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance.

More information on tickets can be found here.