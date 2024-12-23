Meet Middletown’s 'Grandpa Gang': The retirees who saved Christmas in Butler County

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Outside, it’s barely above freezing. Inside a blue barn in Smith Park, it’s also barely above freezing.

It’s a few days before Christmas, and a dozen retirees sit in swivel chairs. They wear hats and coats embroidered with the words: "Grandpa Gang."

“We had a little heater in the corner, but it didn’t do much,” said Barney Strassburger, one of the original grandpas. "The main thing is it’s got a coffee pot.”

Strassburger laughs while he tinkers with a light bulb strand. The 87-year-old leads the volunteer group responsible for making Light Up Middletown happen every year.

This year, most of the work is done. But some of the men still show up every day — even when it's windy. And even when it's snowing.

“That’s half the fun — getting together,” Strassburger said.

Before it gets dark, the grandpas add blue lights to pine trees at the front tunnel entrance — which they say already has more than 100,000 bulbs. Strassburger started the Grandpa Gang 25 years ago with six light displays. Now, Light Up Middletown runs more than 65.

Over the years, this group of strangers became friends.

Keith BieryGolick Barney Strassburger leads the Grandpa Gang, a group of volunteers responsible for keeping up the holiday light display in Middletown.

"The Grandpa Gang — that name kind of stuck with us," said Bill Becker, riding on the back of a trailer. "And I’m kind of proud of it."

Becker used to be the city’s police chief. Now, he’s better known as Grandpa No. 2.

“Can you imagine what it would cost to build this every year? We do it for a free lunch,” he said.

On Friday, the grandpas pack up their extension cords and drive around the park — checking problem spots and turning on the lights before the display opens at 6 p.m. In January, it takes them about six weeks to tear it all down.

“I’m actually 67 years old, and I think I’m the youngest one in the Grandpa Gang,” Greg Siewny said. “This looks rather straightforward, but putting it up is quite an accomplishment."

Siewny is a retired doctor. Others worked at what used to be known as AK Steel. They all do their part.

“We have a wrench, wire cutters and black tape,” he said. “And that will get done 99% of everything we do.”

Keith BieryGolick Greg Siewny is a retired doctor who delivered babies. Now, he volunteers with a group of people to maintain Light up Middletown.

After they put up new lights and fix a spot where someone drove into a light the night before, the grandpas head back to the barn. They talk college football. One blows his nose, while another passes out Oreo cookies. They're all cold.

"As long as we got enough money to keep this thing going," Becker said, "we’re happy."

If you go:

Light Up Middletown is a drive-thru light display. It's open through New Year’s Eve, every day from 6 to 10 p.m. At the entrance, the grandpas accept donations. You are allowed to drive through multiple times.

Smith Park: 500 Tytus Avenue - Middletown, Ohio 45042