Man dies 6 days after Brown County crash

PIKE TOWNSHIP — A Bethel man died almost a week after being involved in a Pike Township crash, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said Thursday in a press release.
According to investigators, the crash happened the night of August 12, shortly before midnight on Meeker Road near Elm Corner Road in Brown County.
29-year-old Justin Faulkner was attempting to turn into a private driveway in his 1980 Chrysler LeBaron when he was hit by a 2001 Subaru Outback being driven by a 22 -year-old, Police said.
Faulkner was ejected from his car, which traveled off the side of the road and caught fire, investigators said.
He was airlifted to UC Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. He died in the hospital on August 18.
The 22-year-old driver was not injured and is not facing any criminal charges at this time.
Police said neither driver was wearing a seat belt.
This crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol's Georgetown Post.
This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.
