Lakota school board meeting to discuss removal of Darbi Boddy; She calls the proceedings 'unethical'

A judge allowed Lakota school board member Darbi Boddy to attend a board meeting despite her fellow board member filing a protection order against her, claiming she has caused mental health issues.
Posted at 6:28 PM, Mar 19, 2024
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Lakota Board of Education will have a special meeting on Wednesday to discuss removing member Darbi Boddy.

According to the district's notice, the board will meet at 5 p.m. at Lakota East Freshman School to vote on whether the reason for Boddy's 90-day absence is insufficient. If the board votes that it is insufficient, members will then appoint someone to fill her vacancy per Ohio law.

A protection order has kept Boddy from participating in any meetings with fellow board member Isaac Adi, who alleged Boddy was stalking him. It prevents Boddy from being within 500 feet of Adi until September 2025.

In a statement to WCPO, Boddy responded to the special meeting, stating that the charges against her and proceedings are "a political fabrication designed to remove me from the board."

"It's not ethical, and I don't know that the new board member is prepared to now play his role in this obvious weaponization of the criminal justice system," Boddy said.

According to the protection order, Boddy called Adi out during an April 2023 conference in Florida before "reading from a prepared statement to a crowd, which on at least two of those occasions consisted of 200 to 300 attendees."

In another incident, Adi alleged Boddy followed him after a June 2023 meeting and filmed him at close quarters while expressing she was upset about derogatory remarks about her. Then, after Adi already filed for the protection order, he said Boddy filmed his again asking him why he stepped out of a committee hearing to take a work-related call.

Adi's lawyer then alleged Boddy violated the restraining order in November 2023 by attending the same conference in Columbus and coming within 500 feet of him.

