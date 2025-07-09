'It's not an easy decision' | Lakota schools propose bond issue to address overcrowding, improve facilities

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Lakota School District leaders say they're running out of space and need voter support for two tax measures on the November ballot to fund new buildings and renovations.

The district is asking voters to approve a 4.99-mill bond issue that would raise $506.4 million, to be repaid over 37 years to pay for new school buildings, renovations, smaller class sizes, and improved safety measures.

"We have not been on the ballot for a bond issue since 2005," said Superintendent Ashley Whitely. "You cannot build buildings without a bond issue."

A second measure on the ballot is a smaller permanent improvement levy of 0.95 mills to generate $4.98 million for ongoing facility maintenance and to meet Ohio's Facilities Construction Commission 1/2 mill requirement.

WATCH: Lakota School District officials discuss the urgency of the bond issue

Lakota schools propose bond issue to address overcrowding, improve facilities

The district's treasurer and chief financial officer, Adam Zink, explained the taxes would cost approximately $93.10 per year per $100,000 of appraised value, despite what voters will see on the ballot. Legally, the language will show a cost to property taxpayers of $208 per year per $100,000 of appraised property value. However, to protect taxpayers, the Lakota Board of Education has committed to limiting new tax collections to no more than 2.66 mills.

According to the district, this is possible because of retiring school debt payments, current and projected values, Lakota's AA+ and Aa1 bond ratings, and today's interest rates.

“This fiscal cap was formalized through a resolution of intent and reflects conservative financial assumptions reviewed by independent advisors. Additionally, the new tax collections would not go into effect until 2029.”

The District hopes to begin construction in 2026. Lakota Superintendent Ashley Whitely says the bond issue will address critical space needs that are affecting student learning. Currently, the district has classroom sizes of 25-27 students per teacher.

"We're allowing our kids opportunities for collaboration, but we're doing it in hallways because we just don't have space," said Whitely.

The district's comprehensive plan would reduce the number of school buildings, which includes additions to Lakota East and West high schools, East Freshman, and Plains Junior, moving to a 6-8 junior high model and a 9-12 high school model. Phase 1 of the plan is scheduled to be completed by the start of the 2028-2029 school year.

Phase two of the plan would also add four new elementary schools and shift to a K-5 model by 2029.

Some parents see benefits in the proposed changes.

"I'm getting one off to school, an hour before the other one's getting on the bus, one's walking, it would just be a lot more convenient to have that K through six that they're all together and not switching schools so frequently," Lakota parent Mary Beth Gatliff said.

Despite understanding the need for improvements, families are weighing the financial impact carefully.

"It feels like everything is going up, so I can see for some people it's not an easy decision, it's not an easy decision for us, but we will lean towards yes," Lakota parent Christina Norris said.

The district says state funding could cover nearly a third of the costs.

"We have kids in this district, and I think it's important for property values and to keep our community strong," said Norris.

The board plans to continue holding public meetings in the coming months to explain the proposals before the Nov. 4 vote. During the Chamber Expo at Lakota West on Tuesday, July 15, district leaders will be available to answer any questions from noon to 4 p.m.