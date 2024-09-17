Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsButler CountyLiberty Township

Actions

Grandmother accused of shooting 6-month-old granddaughter changes plea to guilty

Detective Daniel Turner said before Mia Harris shot the baby she dragged a family member out of bed and assaulted her. He said it woke everyone up in the house. Turner said two family members then locked themselves in a room with the baby.
grandma shot
Posted

HAMILTON, Ohio — The Liberty Township woman accused of shooting her 6-month-old granddaighter in the head has changed her plea to guilty, according to Butler County court records.

Mia Harris was arrested Dec. 9, 2023 by Butler County sheriff's deputies after officials said she shot at several family members before intentionally shooting her grandchild.

Harris was indicted on three counts of felonious assault and improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation.

Harris originally pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, but she changed that plea Tuesday, according to court records.

She has now pleaded guilty to one count of felonious assault with the firearm specification, but the other three felonious assault charges have been dismissed.

Officials said Harris dragged a family out of bed and assaulted her, resulting in two family members locking themselves in a room with the baby. When she entered the room, Harris shot at the child's mother, grazing her head, before shooting the 6-month-old who was lying on the bed, Det. Daniel Turner said at Harris's preliminary hearing.

Harris then picked up the child, handed her to the baby's mother and smiled before leaving the house, Turner said.

RELATED | Detective: Liberty Township grandmother said 'sorry not sorry' after shooting 6-month-old granddaughter

The 43-year-old then fled the scene, driving the wrong way on I-75 and refusing to stop for deputies before returning to the home where the shooting occurred on Dutchview Court. Following her arrest, Turner said he asked Harris why he shot the child.

"She said, 'That was not my grandbaby' and at one point she said, 'Sorry, not sorry,'" Turner testified.

According to court records, Harris will be back in court on Oct. 29.

More local news:
Cincinnati firefighter arrested in connection to Colerain Township shooting Report card: 43% of Cincinnati Public Schools students are chronically absent Snow Plow 'Roadeo': Hamilton County operators compete as winter approaches

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The team that helps you save, so you Don't Waste Your Money