Grandmother accused of shooting 6-month-old granddaughter changes plea to guilty

HAMILTON, Ohio — The Liberty Township woman accused of shooting her 6-month-old granddaighter in the head has changed her plea to guilty, according to Butler County court records.

Mia Harris was arrested Dec. 9, 2023 by Butler County sheriff's deputies after officials said she shot at several family members before intentionally shooting her grandchild.

Harris was indicted on three counts of felonious assault and improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation.

Harris originally pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, but she changed that plea Tuesday, according to court records.

She has now pleaded guilty to one count of felonious assault with the firearm specification, but the other three felonious assault charges have been dismissed.

Officials said Harris dragged a family out of bed and assaulted her, resulting in two family members locking themselves in a room with the baby. When she entered the room, Harris shot at the child's mother, grazing her head, before shooting the 6-month-old who was lying on the bed, Det. Daniel Turner said at Harris's preliminary hearing.

Harris then picked up the child, handed her to the baby's mother and smiled before leaving the house, Turner said.

The 43-year-old then fled the scene, driving the wrong way on I-75 and refusing to stop for deputies before returning to the home where the shooting occurred on Dutchview Court. Following her arrest, Turner said he asked Harris why he shot the child.

"She said, 'That was not my grandbaby' and at one point she said, 'Sorry, not sorry,'" Turner testified.

According to court records, Harris will be back in court on Oct. 29.