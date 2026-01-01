'We're called to just help people' | Couple's nonprofit helps vulnerable people with home maintenance, repairs

OHIO TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Sylvia Baillargeon lives near the Village of New Richmond and her home has needed serious help.

"The water pipes underneath the trailer would bust," Baillargeon said.

So, her neighbor put out a post on Facebook, with a call to help an elderly woman in need.

"I told her I appreciate that, because it's kinda hard for me because I don't know who to call and get things done," Baillargeon said.

The original Facebook post from Baillargeon's neighbor caught the attention of Hanna Hopper. Hanna and her husband John founded the non-profit 3 Nails Management Services around two years ago to do just this.

Watch to see how a local non-profit became the help one woman needed:

Couple's nonprofit tackles home repair projects for vulnerable people

The organization collects applications from people in need, then a member of the team visits the site. If it fits their criteria, the organization's website says they will work and create a plan to send to their contractors.

3 Nails Management Services' website says it has a specific focus on helping low-income families, individuals on fixed incomes or with disabilities and veterans.

"The idea of creating a non-profit would work on getting quality work done for people, with insured contractors to get them back to a healthy living situation," John said.

John, who's a contractor himself, told me he went out and assessed the woman's living situation.

"Then my wife reached out to me, and I drove over here, kind of evaluated the situation. It ended up being much worse than just a busted water line," John said.

John then went out and found the parts needed to make repairs, while being assisted by another contractor who offered his time and materials.

John Hopper Repairs made to Sylvia Baillargeon's water lines

"We redid pretty much all of the water lines. The hot water lines to the back of the house had been capped off," John said. "We were able to restore hot water to the back of the house. We were able to put heat tape on all the water lines, insulated them."

The team also placed a tarp on top of her roof to help avoid any further damage.

"I'm really appreciative," Baillargeon said.

Helping repair Baillargeon's water lines and roof issues is part of John and his non-profit's mission to serve others.

"The Lord says you're supposed to help the widows and the unfortunate. So, I think we're called to just help people. And one person can't help everybody, but I think everyone coming together can help a few people who need it," John said.

The non-profit's co-founder told me that 3 Nails Management Services needs help to be able to fund future repair projects, so the organization can keep working to help people like Baillargeon.

Anyone interested in reaching out to the Hopper's non-profit and applying for help can go to this link. The co-founders said that they are focusing on areas in Clermont, Brown, Adams and Highland Counties.

Anyone interested in supporting their efforts can donate to the cause here.